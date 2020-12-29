  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

MPLX LP announces redemption of outstanding 5.250% senior notes due 2025

December 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:MPLX +0.19%

PR Newswire

FINDLAY, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2020

FINDLAY, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced the redemption of all of the $750 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of MPLX's 5.250% senior notes due Jan. 15, 2025, including the approximately $42 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes issued by Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp.

The 2025 senior notes will be redeemed on Jan. 15, 2021, at a price equal to 102.625% of the principal amount thereof. The regular semiannual interest payment due on the 2025 senior notes on Jan. 15, 2021, will be paid in the usual manner to holders of record at the close of business on Jan. 1, 2021.

This news release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation to sell any of the 2025 senior notes. The foregoing does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the 2025 senior notes and is qualified in its entirety by the redemption notices distributed to the holders of the 2025 senior notes under such indenture.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations
Taryn Erie, Manager, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Communications

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-announces-redemption-of-outstanding-5-250-senior-notes-due-2025--301199006.html

SOURCE MPLX LP


Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

