WOW! Names Rose Jerez as Vice President of Customer Success

December 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:WOW -4.02%

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 29, 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the appointment of Rose Jerez as WOW!'s vice president, customer success. Jerez's appointment highlights WOW!'s dedication and commitment to its customers, ensuring customer advocacy and the complete satisfaction of its subscribers.

(PRNewsfoto/WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone)

"Customers are the heart of WOW!. We have a passion and rich legacy for putting customers first," said Amy Bell, senior vice president of marketing. "In listening to our customers, we know we must continue to learn and further define the overall customer journey to improve the customer experience. Rose has the expertise needed to lead the next phases of our customer-centric approach. We are eager to see her take on this role and show our customers how we WOW!."

Jerez brings 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the media and entertainment industry to WOW!. She previously served as a consultant of digital growth and delivery, marketing and customer care operations at FOX. Prior to that role, she held leadership positions at DIRECTV/AT&T, most recently as associate vice president of retention marketing operations, where she consistently met annual churn goals for approximately 40 million premium video and broadband customers.

"This is the perfect time to join such an innovative and customer-centric company as the broadband industry continues to evolve and expand," said Jerez. "It's undeniable that customer success is a part of WOW!'s culture and I look forward to helping improve the customer experience in this role."

To learn more about WOW!, visit www.wowway.com

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone
WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-names-rose-jerez-as-vice-president-of-customer-success-301198877.html

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.


