Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating Results

December 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:PKG -0.81%


Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Fourth quarter and full year earnings results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.



To access the conference call, please dial (855) 730-0288 (U.S. and Canada) or (832) 412-2295 (International) by 9:15 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan, and the conference ID is 3857029.



A replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 28, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 11, 2021. To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 3857029.



This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at [url="]www.packagingcorp.com[/url].



PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 92 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

