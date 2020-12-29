  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. Names Mr. Sean Link as Chief Lending Officer

December 29, 2020 | About: OTCPK:TSBA +0%

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Dec. 29, 2020

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA), is pleased to announce Mr. C. Sean Link as its Chief Lending Officer. Mr. Link has over 10 years of senior executive banking experience with a focus in commercial banking, most recently as Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking at Truist in Richmond, Virginia. Link also served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking and Senior Vice President/Senior Commercial Banker at South State Bank, and at Union Bank and Trust, respectively, in Richmond. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

"We welcome Sean to our leadership team as we deliver a borrowing experience for our customers that is second to none. I am confident, that with his passion and experience we can expand the Touchstone Bank brand in Richmond and the surrounding markets. We look forward to Sean's contributions as Chief Lending Officer and are proud to have him on our team," says James Black, President & CEO.

About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. The formation of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. was finalized on July 1, 2020 with a one-for-one share exchange of Touchstone Bank preferred and common shares with Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. preferred and common shares, respectively. Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has eleven branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; mergers, acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/touchstone-bankshares-inc-names-mr-sean-link-as-chief-lending-officer-301199138.html

SOURCE Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.


