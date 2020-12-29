WSGF - Vaycaychella Highlights Its Travel Industry FinTech Strategy After Investment Market Bellwether JP Morgan Bets On Post Pandemic Travel Boom

DALLAS, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today pointed to JP Morgan's acquisition of a "major credit card rewards business in a bet that travel will rebound next year." Vaycaychella views JP Morgan's acquisition as a positive indicator on Vaycaychella's overall prospects for its strategy to deliver a suite of fintech solutions to a specific underserved segment within the travel industry.

Vaycaychella has built a P2P technology solution designed to connect short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors. The P2P app is part of a fintech ecosystem solution suite for short-term rental property owners that includes a Visa Card solution and plans for a cryptocurrency component.

Over the past three years Vaycaychella has built a portfolio of short-term vacation property investments that would not qualify for conventional mortgages. Now the company is scaling its business model with the introduction of its P2P technology.

The recent Airbnb IPO has brought attention to the burgeoning short-term rental property sector of the overall travel accommodations sector. At the same time, it has highlighted the limited availability of resources available to short-term rental property owners and operators marketing through Airbnb and its peers such as VRBO and Booking.com.

The company plans to beta launch its Vaycaychella P2P app to beta users in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June. The company is targeting $100 million in revenue in the first twelve months following the production launch.

More details regarding the Vaycaychella P2P app were provided in a presentation published earlier last week to include feedback on recent internal testing and new software updates anticipated before the release to beta users.

The presentation also included information on the company's coming Visa Card offering and cryptocurrency integration.

The presentation can be viewed by following the link below:

Vaycaychella P2P Short-Term Rental Property Investment App Update Presentation

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

