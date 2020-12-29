  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Community Grand Opening: Levi Pines in Cherryville, North Carolina

December 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:CCS -1.44%

New homes by Century Complete, national leader in online homebuying

PR Newswire

CHERRYVILLE, N.C., Dec. 29, 2020

CHERRYVILLE, N.C., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is pleased to announce that Levi Pines, its new community in Cherryville, is now open for sales. New homes at the community are offered through the company's Century Complete brand, a pioneer in online homebuying, with a streamlined process that makes it easy for buyers to purchase their new home in just a few clicks.

Two-story floor plan | Levi Pines in Cherryville, NC | New homes by Century Complete

Levi Pines boasts a welcoming small-town feel in a prime location near Cherryville's historic and walkable downtown district—offering abundant options for shopping and dining. The community also offers convenient proximity to Lake Norman, area vineyards, and local museums. Homebuyers can choose from a selection of two-story floor plans, featuring open-concept layouts with generous great rooms, versatile loft areas and more.

Learn more and shop available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LeviPines.

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Two-story homes from the upper $100s
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 1,811 square feet
  • Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included
  • Close to historic downtown Cherryville, vineyards, museums, and outdoor recreation
  • Closing cost assistance available!

Community location:
Black Rock School Road
Cherryville, NC 28021

Sales Studio:
9325 Center Lake Drive, Suite 160
Charlotte, NC 28216

For more information, call 704.494.0995.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-grand-opening-levi-pines-in-cherryville-north-carolina-301199078.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


