Centaur DCM/INNOVA High Dividend Income Innovation Fund's 2020 Annual Shareholder Letter

October 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

The DCM/Innova High Dividend Income Innovation Fund (the "Fund") was up 5.29% over the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020. The fiscal year started on a positive note with equity markets in a steady uptrend. The markets were calm despite the expected uncertainty tied to elections later in the year. However, the second fiscal quarter saw the onset of Covid-19, an unexpected shock, which lead to extreme volatility in equity markets.

Over the course of that second quarter, Covid-19 went from being a regional problem in a couple of provinces in China to becoming a pandemic. This led to massive disruptions in the global economy and financial markets. Economic activity came to a grinding halt as governments around the world mandated a shutdown of business and industrial activity and the mobility of its citizens. Initial jobless claims which were running at an average of less the 220,000 at the beginning of the year jumped to an unprecedented high of 6.8 million at the end of March. Strong doses of Fiscal and Monetary stimulus lead to a sharp drop in initial jobless claims which dropped to 757,000 by the end of the Fund's fiscal year.

The adoption of social distancing to control the spread of Covid-19 led to several industries collapsing. Retail, leisure, travel, autos and luxury goods industries were hit hard as was energy. Stocks in the cyclical sectors such as Industrials, Financials and Energy were down sharply due to the expected hit to economic growth. Health Care, Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology sectors fared much better in comparison.

The strong dose of Fed stimulus in the form of cutting Fed Funds rates from 1.50%-1.75% in February to 0.00%-0.25% at the end of March, and extensive bond purchases stabilized financial markets. Prior to the onset of Covid-19, the VIX index of market volatility was around the 12-13 level. It jumped to a high of 82.7 in mid-March before dropping to 40.3 at the end of October 2020. Bond yields dropped from 1.69% at the beginning of the fiscal year (November 2019) to 0.88% at the end of the fiscal year.

And the fiscal year was a tale of two investment styles. The growth style of investing strongly outperformed the value style over the fiscal year, with the Russell 1000 Growth index up 29.22% while the Russell 1000 Value index was down -7.58%. Most of this outperformance of growth over value occurred in the first three fiscal quarters. In the fourth fiscal quarter, the growth index was up 1.56% compared with the value index which was up 0.24%. The market appears to be rotating towards value from growth and our portfolio positioning is also gradually tilting towards value. The Fund is not wed to either style and in fact is flexible enough to "style-shift" which proved positive for our shareholders.

The Fund produced a positive total return of 5.29% over the course of the fiscal year. In comparison, the Fund's benchmark the S&P 500® Total Return Index (the "S&P 500 Index") was up by 9.71%. The Fund lagged the S&P 500 Index as the index has a high weighting in growth-oriented companies which strongly outperformed the market despite expensive valuations. The Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Total Return Index total return was down -14.86% over the same period. The Fund's outperformance can be attributed to companies that have stronger fundamentals and better growth prospects than those in the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Total Return Index.

We continue to be encouraged by our innovative dividend income process. The Fund paid out dividends each and every month, and the total over the fiscal fourth quarter (August, September and October) was 0.2393 cents which corresponds to an annual yield of 8.39%. The Fund has a trailing twelve-month dividend yield of 7.36% which compares very favorably with 4.31%, the dividend yield of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Bloomberg L.P.) (which replicates the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Total Return Index). In comparison, the S&P 500 Index had a dividend yield of 1.74% at the end of October. (These yields understate the compounded yields experienced by investors who reinvest the Fund's monthly dividends, free of charge.)

Current positioning

During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, the Fund had a forward P/E ratio of 20.4x compared with 20.3x for the S&P 500 Index and it held companies with higher growth prospects than the S&P 500 Index. The 3- to 5-year earnings growth forecast for companies in the Fund is 15.9% compared with 12.1% for companies in the S&P index.

The Fund is well diversified in 67 companies across several sectors. Our aim to create a low tracking error with the S&P 500 Index is reflected in the Fund's the top five equity holdings -- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL)—which share the top five spotlight of the S&P. The Fund has been overweighted in Consumer Discretionary, and recently moved to overweight positions in Industrial and Materials sectors relative to the S&P 500 Index as we believe the economy continues to recover and exhibit strength for cyclical companies. It is underweighted in Healthcare, Financials and Information Technology. We are adding more cyclical exposure by increasing the weight in Financials and Energy sectors and paring back some of the mega-cap growth stocks that have appreciated handsomely for our investors but may have gotten a bit ahead of themselves.

We believe that the Fund is appropriately positioned to perform in-line with the S&P 500 Index going forward, while its yield is expected to materially exceed that of the benchmark by a factor of two or more. We are very positive on our innovative dividend income process which now also has the tailwind from value performing better than growth as many of the highest yielding names in our universe are value oriented. And having the wind at our backs would be quite a reprieve from the storms the Fund has faced this past fiscal year. Thank you for your continued confidence in us to steward this ship in all conditions as we journey onward in search of maximizing total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income.

Vijay Chopra, PhD.

Portfolio Manager

About the author: