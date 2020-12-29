Nike Inc (NKE) EVP: HR Monique S. Matheson Sold $4.1 million of Shares

EVP: HR of Nike Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Monique S. Matheson (insider trades) sold 28,500 shares of NKE on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $142.54 a share. The total sale was $4.1 million.

Nike Inc designs, develops and markets footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessory products. It is a seller of athletic footwear and athletic apparel. It sells its products through NIKE-owned in-line and factory retail stores and internet websites. Nike Inc has a market cap of $222.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $141.570000 with a P/E ratio of 80.92 and P/S ratio of 5.97. The dividend yield of Nike Inc stocks is 0.72%. Nike Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Nike Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Nike Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, CAO & General Counsel Hilary K Krane sold 41,500 shares of NKE stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $142.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

PRES: CONSUMER AND MKTPLC Heidi O'neill sold 22,500 shares of NKE stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 1.12% since.

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NKE stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 1.12% since.

Director Timothy D Cook sold 52,000 shares of NKE stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $133.91. The price of the stock has increased by 5.72% since.

