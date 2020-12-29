Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) EVP, COO Vincent Retort Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP, COO of Lumentum Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vincent Retort (insider trades) sold 11,164 shares of LITE on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $100 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Lumentum Holdings Inc offers optical and photonic products addressing end markets including data communications and telecommunications networking and industrial and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a market cap of $7.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.800000 with a P/E ratio of 48.13 and P/S ratio of 4.44. Lumentum Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 67.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Lumentum Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Alan S Lowe sold 9,862 shares of LITE stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $84.84. The price of the stock has increased by 12.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of LITE stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.2% since.

SVP, GC and Secretary Judy G Hamel sold 4,865 shares of LITE stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 6.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LITE, click here