5 Guru Stocks Expected to Boost Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Dec. 29, the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The Interpublic Group of Companies

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were trading around $95.53 on Tuesday.

The holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 4.30% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 1.13%. The return on equity of 21.92% and return on assets of -3.5% are outperforming 72% of companies in the diversified media industry.

With 2.46% of outstanding shares, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.34% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.83%.

Snap-on

On Tuesday, Snap-on Inc. (NYSE:SNA) was trading around $169.77 per share.

With a market cap of $9.20 billion, the manufacturer of premium tools and software for professional technicians has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 10.50% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 6.78%. The ROE of 17.16% and ROA of 10.07% are outperforming 91% of companies in the industrial products industry.

With 1.85% of outstanding shares, Rogers is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.12% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47%.

Raymond James

Shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were trading around $92.92 per share on Tuesday.

With a market cap of $12.72 billion, the U.S financial holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 10.40% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 4.17%. The ROE of 11.91% and ROA of 1.85% are outperforming 57% of companies in the capital markets industry.

With 3.06% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.54% and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund with 0.87%.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) was trading around $124.96 per share on Tuesday.

The U.S regional bank has a market cap of $16.03 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 20.90% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 0.30%. The ROE of 8.19% and ROA of 1.06% are outperforming 56% of companies in the banks industry.

With 2.28% of outstanding shares, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.32% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Tractor Supply

On Tuesday, Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO) was trading around $146.88 per share.

With a market cap of $17.11 billion, the company, which operates retail farm and ranch stores, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 12.50% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 12.25%. The return on equity of 47.42% and return on assets of 12.54% are outperforming 94% of companies in the cyclical retail industry.

With 0.56% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.51%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

