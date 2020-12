Spiros Segalas Comments on Netflix

In Communication Services, Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) continues to enhance its long-term competitive position with the industry's largest commitment of investment dollars in exclusive and original content. Given its still-low global penetration and the accelerating shift from linear TV, we believe that Netflix still has significant room for growth. The company's secular growth profile looks even stronger in the current environment, associal-distancing and shelter-in-place directives are drawing renewed attention to the value, utility, and now, resilience,of video streaming business models.