5 Guru Stocks Expanding Book Value

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company's true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

East West Bancorp

The book value per share of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has risen 9.80% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 1.39 and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.53.

The holding company has a market cap of $7.13 billion.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 56.93% margin of safety at $50.39. The share price has been as high as $51.88 and as low as $22.55 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 2.87% below its 52-week high and 123.46% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 12.26.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.94% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.15%.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank's (NASDAQ:SBNY) book value per share has grown 16.60% over the past decade. The price-book ratio and the price-tangible book ratio are both 1.42.

The New York-based commercial bank has a market cap of $7.19 billion and an enterprise value of $4.32 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 49.77% margin of safety at $134. The share price has been as high as $148.64 and as low as $68.98 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 9.71% below its 52-week high and 94.55% above its 52-week low.

With 1.54% of outstanding shares, First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.37%.

Amerco

Amerco Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UHAL) book value per share has grown 18.80% over the past decade. The price-book ratio and the price-tangible book ratio are 1.91.

The company, which provides rental trucks to household movers, has a market cap of $8.78 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 34.16% margin of safety at $447.89. The share price has been as high as $460.92 and as low as $222.34 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 2.83% below its 52-week high and 101.44% above its 52-week low.

David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 2.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.30% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.18%.

Magellan Midstream

The book value per share of Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP) has grown 7.60% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 4.01 and the price-tangible book ratio is 4.18.

The midstream oil company, which operates pipelines and storage terminals, has a market cap of $9.78 billion and an enterprise value of $11.65 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 51.55% margin of safety at $42.78. The share price has been as high as $65.34 and as low as $22.02 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 34.63% below its 52-week high and 94.28% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 10.59.

With 0.09% of outstanding shares, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.06% and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.'s (NYSE:AQN) book value per share has grown 9.60% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 2.04% and the price-tangible book ratio is 2.68%.

The generation, transmission and distribution utility has a market cap of $9.67 billion and an enterprise value of $14.10 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 9.98% margin of safety at $16.24. The share price has been as high as $16.85 and as low as $9.53 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 3.62% below its 52-week high and 70.41% above its 52-week low.

Renaissance Technologies is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.63% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.03%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

