Bloom Energy Corp (BE) EVP of CIG Hari Pillai Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP of CIG of Bloom Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hari Pillai (insider trades) sold 39,584 shares of BE on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $28.93 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Bloom Energy Corp has a market cap of $4.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $27.820000 with and P/S ratio of 4.64. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Bloom Energy Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Global Sales Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of BE stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $26.74. The price of the stock has increased by 4.04% since.

EVP & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of BE stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $30.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.14% since.

EVP & COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of BE stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $25.1. The price of the stock has increased by 10.84% since.

