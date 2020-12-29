  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nortech Systems Inc (NSYS) CFO Christopher Dean Jones Bought $91,182 of Shares

December 29, 2020 | About: NSYS +4%

CFO of Nortech Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Dean Jones (insider trades) bought 14,636 shares of NSYS on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $6.23 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $91,182.

Nortech Systems Inc offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services. Nortech Systems Inc has a market cap of $17.270 million; its shares were traded at around $6.500000 with a P/E ratio of 7.85 and P/S ratio of 0.14.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Christopher Dean Jones bought 14,636 shares of NSYS stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $6.23. The price of the stock has increased by 4.33% since.
  • CFO Christopher Dean Jones bought 2,034 shares of NSYS stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $5.66. The price of the stock has increased by 14.84% since.
  • CFO Christopher Dean Jones bought 2,527 shares of NSYS stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $5.38. The price of the stock has increased by 20.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NSYS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)