Nortech Systems Inc (NSYS) CFO Christopher Dean Jones Bought $91,182 of Shares

CFO of Nortech Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Dean Jones (insider trades) bought 14,636 shares of NSYS on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $6.23 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $91,182.

Nortech Systems Inc offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services. Nortech Systems Inc has a market cap of $17.270 million; its shares were traded at around $6.500000 with a P/E ratio of 7.85 and P/S ratio of 0.14.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Christopher Dean Jones bought 2,034 shares of NSYS stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $5.66. The price of the stock has increased by 14.84% since.

CFO Christopher Dean Jones bought 2,527 shares of NSYS stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $5.38. The price of the stock has increased by 20.82% since.

