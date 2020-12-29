Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $116.44 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $45.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.390000 with and P/S ratio of 178.70. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.76% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $123.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.12% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 15,775 shares of MRNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $140.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.33% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $137.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.97% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $159.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 28.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.62% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $124.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.11% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of MRNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $142.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.78% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $163.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 30.09% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $157.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.51% since.

