Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG) Approved for the Depository Trust Company FAST (Fast Automated Securities Transfer) Protocols

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTCPINK:PMPG) announces it has begun the process for DTCC/FAST protocol. This significant achievement underscores the effectiveness of the current management team in getting the company on solid footing and positioning it for future growth. Chairman and new CEO, Tony Hicks, said, " We have made great strides in enhancing our relationship with the investment community, by making it easier for investors to purchase and take possession of our stock. This enhancement will also help to quicken the full implementation of our new business model, which is to become a full-service holding company."

PMPG has completed the due diligence process of our SmartRoad Turtle, LLC (SRT) joint venture project. SmartRoad Turtle, LLC, expects to have a Letter of Intent for manufacturing and distribution to be signed with Ennis-Flint in a few weeks. Ennis-Flint, a global manufacturer of coatings with a broad portfolio of road pavement marking products, thermoplastics, advanced traffic technologies, and intelligent transportation systems.

PMPG continues to work on the due diligence on a few other projects in the fields of technology and real estate, and updated information on these projects are coming soon. PMPG is also working on its Private Placement Memorandum for the SmartRoad Turtle, LLC private offering and all parties interested in investing in SRT, please contact PMPG.

Please visit the website at www.pmpginc.com for updated information. PMPG requests all Shareholders of PMPG to update their current email contact information via the website portal to receive updates.

