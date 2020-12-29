  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Discover Financial Services Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release on January 20, 2021 and Conference Call on January 21, 2021

December 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:DFS -0.31%


Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its fourth quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The earnings release will be available through Discover's Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestorrelations.discover.com[/url].



A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Central time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestorrelations.discover.com[/url]. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.



About Discover



Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit [url="]www.discover.com%2Fcompany[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005001/en/


