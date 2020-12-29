BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKU) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2021.
About BankUnited, Inc.
BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $35.0 billion at September 30, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida and in the New York metropolitan area. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit [url="]www.BankUnited.com[/url]. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at [url="]facebook.com%2FBankUnited.Official[/url] and on Twitter [url="]%40BankUnited[/url].
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with NYSE:BKU. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005445/en/