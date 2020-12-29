FCA Italy Extends Sponsorship Agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A.
FCA Italy S.p.A. (“FCA Italy”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today that it has agreed to extend until June 2024 its sponsorship agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A (“Juventus”). The agreement contemplates a yearly base sponsorship fee of €45 million subject to certain variable components depending on sporting results.
The renewal confirms the positive, long lasting cooperation between FCA Italy and Juventus.
London, 29 December 2020
For further information:
tel.: +39 (011) 00 31111
Email: [email protected]
www.fcagroup.com
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with FCAU. Click here to check it out.
- FCAU 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of FCAU
- Peter Lynch Chart of FCAU
Attachment