FCA Italy Extends Sponsorship Agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A.

December 29, 2020 | About: FCAU -0.11%

FCA Italy Extends Sponsorship Agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A.

FCA Italy S.p.A. (“FCA Italy”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today that it has agreed to extend until June 2024 its sponsorship agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A (“Juventus”). The agreement contemplates a yearly base sponsorship fee of €45 million subject to certain variable components depending on sporting results.

The renewal confirms the positive, long lasting cooperation between FCA Italy and Juventus.

London, 29 December 2020

