AngioDynamics to Present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference

December 29, 2020 | About: NAS:ANGO -0.88%


AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Trowbridge, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference at 1:15 p.m. ET on Monday, January 11, 2021.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.angiodynamics.com[/url] and will be available for replay following the event.



About AngioDynamics, Inc.



AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit [url="]www.angiodynamics.com[/url].

