Energy Savings Topped List in State of Distributed Energy Resources Study

December 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:NRG +0.91%


Energy cost savings topped the list for customer needs when considering distributed energy resources (DER) in a recent study by NRG Energy, Inc. (NSYE: NRG) in collaboration with Smart Energy Decisions (SED). The goal of the [url="]State+of+Distributed+Energy+Resources+Study[/url] was to better understand DER energy trends with the nation’s largest electric power users.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005439/en/

In the study, nearly 87 percent said cost savings was an important factor when asked what the key driver was for considering DERs. Other significant drivers included environmental and sustainability matters. Achieving renewable energy and sustainability targets were also some of the other top influences for developing long term distributed energy plans. Meeting emission reduction goals increased 17 percent from 2019 to 2020 as a driver of deploying DERs. To meet corporate sustainability goals, customers deploy renewable energy resources in their micro-grid. This leads to freedom to access energy on their terms at a cost-efficient rate and when they need it.



The study interviewed more than 100 large electric power users regarding their energy plans and how DERs fit into their overall strategy.



To read the entire version of the State of Distributed Energy Resources Study [url="]click+here[/url].



About NRG



At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future.



About Smart Energy Decisions



Smart Energy Decisions is the leading information and research platform serving large electric power users. We produce news, analysis, research and events designed to help our community make smart energy decisions. We are a catalyst for change in support of the energy transition taking place in electric power markets. Our mission is to help large electric power users improve their profitability and reduce their carbon emissions by adopting best practices in energy efficiency and renewable energy sourcing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005439/en/


