American Tower Corporation to Deliver Keynote at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference

December 29, 2020


American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Tom Bartlett, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a keynote at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast link will be available on the Company's website.



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 183,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit [url="]www.americantower.com[/url].




