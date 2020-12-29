  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Simmons First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

December 29, 2020 | About: SFNC -1.81%

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp. ( SFNC) today announced it expects to release fourth quarter 2020 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, January 26. Those interested can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 3994603. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company’s website at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total assets of approximately $21.4 billion as of September 30, 2020 conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

STEPHEN C. MASSANELLI
Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
[email protected]

