Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Plexus Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

December 29, 2020 | About: PLXS -1.58%

NEENAH, WI, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus ( PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal first quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Thursday, January 21 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What:Plexus Fiscal 2021 Q1 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
When:Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at
Conference Call: +1.866.922.5180 with passcode: 8662208
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3gkzaarn
Replay:The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.855.859.2056 or +1.404.537.3406 with passcode: 8662208

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.751.3612
[email protected]

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

