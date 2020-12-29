  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Vectrus Wins Recompete Contract to Continue Operations, Maintenance and Defense of Army Communications in Southwest Asia and Central Asia (OMDAC-SWACA)

December 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:VEC -0.38%

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 29, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 29, 2020 the U.S. Army announced Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded an $882,485,046 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for operation, maintenance, and defense of Army communications with an estimated completion date of Dec. 26, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91RUS-21-C-0001).

Vectrus Logo.

"Vectrus is delighted to have been selected to continue our support of the OMDAC-SWACA mission," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer of Vectrus. "I would like to thank the Army for their continued confidence in Vectrus. And to our people that support this important mission often in difficult and austere environments for their dedication to the client and our business."

For information on career opportunities associated with OMDAC-SWACA as well as other Vectrus programs, please visit https://careers.vectrus.com/.

About Vectrus
Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

