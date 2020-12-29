Village Farms International Inc (VFF) CEO Michael A Degiglio Sold $6 million of Shares

CEO of Village Farms International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Degiglio (insider trades) sold 520,000 shares of VFF on 12/29/2020 at an average price of $11.55 a share. The total sale was $6 million.

Village Farms International Inc, along with its subsidiaries owns and operates agricultural greenhouse facilities. It produces, markets, and sells tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers. It also produces power. Village Farms International Inc has a market cap of $720.390 million; its shares were traded at around $10.020000 with and P/S ratio of 3.75. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Village Farms International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Michael A Degiglio sold 520,000 shares of VFF stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $11.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.25% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Stephen C Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of VFF stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $11.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.3% since.

CFO Stephen C Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of VFF stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $11.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of VFF stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $11.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.26% since.

