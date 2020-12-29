CardioComm Solutions' Lenders Take Shares To Settle Debt

Debt to equity conversion follows new releases

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV:EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software solutions, announced that at the request of two of four lenders, CardioComm will be issuing common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") to settle $250,000 worth of debt. Pursuant to debt settlement agreements with the two converting lenders, the Company will issue an aggregate of 5,000,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share to settle an aggregate of $250,000 of a total of $500,000 in debt owed by the Company to its secured lenders. The issuance of the Shares is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Shares will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company will have two years during which it may retire or refinance the remaining secured debt. Remaining lenders may convert their loaned amounts to shares at their discretion. The debt to equity conversion followed four press releases issued by the Company with three related to the use of CardioComm's HeartCheck™ CardiBeat wireless ECG devices and the Company's pay for use SMART Monitoring ECG reading service by:

Telemedicine platform provider, and solutions reseller Alliance Tele-Med, for remote patient and COVID monitoring platforms integrated with the LiveCare Link+ platform on December 16, 2020;

Quebec community pharmacists to perform ECG screening for the prevention of drug induced QT/QTc interval prolongation induced sudden cardiac death on December 17, 2020; and,

Ontario physicians to remotely monitor their patients in response to COVID-19 changes in clinical practice on December 20, 2020.

The fourth press release was issued on December 23rd when the Company confirmed that a HeartCheck™ branded, wireless, wearable 12 lead ECG and Holter patch solution for remote and in home ECG monitoring was planned for 2021. The HeartCheck™ 12 lead patch device would be paired with the Company's already FDA and Health Canada cleared remote 12 lead GEMS ECG management technologies.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

