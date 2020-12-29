  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Golden Sky Closes Financing

December 29, 2020 | About: TSXV:AUEN -9.68%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has closed their private placement financing consisting of Hard Dollar Units and Flow-Through Units, for total gross proceeds of $1,157,750. Both offerings received support from strategic accredited investors.

The Company has closed on 362,500 non-flow-through Units for gross proceeds of $145,000 (the “Units”), each Unit priced at $0.40 and consisting of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant (the “Unit Warrants”), each Unit Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at $0.75 for 24 months from closing, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period should, after the expiration of the 4 month hold, shares of the Company trade close at or above $1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days. Proceeds of this portion of the financing will be used for general corporate purposes, that may include corporate development and property acquisition.

The Company has also closed on 2,250,554 flow-through units for gross proceeds of $1,012,750 (the “FT Units”), each FT Unit priced at $0.45 and consisting of 1 flow-through share and 1/2 common share purchase warrant (the “FT Unit Warrants”), each full FT Unit Warrant being exercisable at $0.80 for a common share of the Company for 12 months. The flow-through shares will entitle the holder to receive tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Proceeds of the financing will be used to advance Goldensky’s 100% owned Bulls Eye Property with no underlying royalty, which is adjacent to K2 Gold Wels property in the Yukon; and the 100% owned Hotspot Property with no underlying royalty, which is also in the Yukon next to Kenorland’s Tanacross Project.

All securities issued pursuant to this financing are subject to a 4-month hold period.

On receipt of regulatory approval and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, cash finders’ fees totaling $43,814.97 will be paid.

The Financing was effected with one insider of the Company subscribing for 100,000 Flow-Through Units for aggregate subscription proceeds of $45,000.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP.
1010 -1130 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
Canada, V6E 4A4
Telephone: 604 568 8807
Facsimile: 604 681 1864
GoldenSkyMinerals.com


6998ae25-229e-4f35-be06-4db827ea42e5

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)