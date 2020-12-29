  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
iRhythm Technologies to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 29, 2020 | About: NAS:IRTC -0.72%

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

iRhythm’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Investor Relations Contact
Lynn Pieper Lewis or Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
[email protected]

Media Contact
Saige Smith
(262) 289-7065
[email protected]


