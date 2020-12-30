Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies

LONDON, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire: Argo Blockchain ( ARBKF), the leading cryptocurrency miner based in the UK, is pleased to announce it will co-lead an investment in Luxor Technologies (“Luxor”), a hashrate management platform.



As part of the deal, Argo will invest $100,000 USD into Luxor. Luxor intends to use the capital to make several key engineering hires to strengthen the development of its hashrate management platform. Luxor, which supports over 28,000 miners globally, has mined over $45m USD in cryptocurrency since inception. With this seed funding round, Luxor will further build out its proof-of-work software infrastructure.

Proprietary technology developed by Luxor has the potential to supercharge returns for miners. Luxor’s Switch software product is a profit-switching algorithm that maximizes earnings by switching between blockchains and venues to maximize hashrate rewards. Luxor launched the product for the Equihash algorithm in mid-2020 and is planning the full launch of a SHA-256 best-price execution algorithm in 2021. Argo has been using Luxor’s profit-switching platform for the company’s Equihash hashrate since it was launched in 2020.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo Blockchain, said: “We are delighted to be a maiden investor in Luxor as it builds innovative and efficient services for cryptocurrency mining and hashrate products. Our investment reinforces Argo’s commitment to be at the forefront of technological advances in our sector.”

Ethan Vera, Co-Founder and CFO of Luxor, said: “Our team is thrilled to have Argo as an investor in this round. Our focus is on building valuable products for miners, and having one of the best-in-class miners co-lead our round is validation that our strategy is working. We are excited to fundamentally change the way in which hashrate is traded.”

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB.

About Luxor Technologies

Luxor Technologies is a hashrate management platform that offers a wide range of hashrate based instruments such as mining pools and profit switching algorithms. Luxor is designing next-generation hashrate liquidation engines for miners. Luxor is also the developer of the leading mining data website, Hashrate Index.

