  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies

December 30, 2020 | About: ARBKF -34.67%

LONDON, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire: Argo Blockchain ( ARBKF), the leading cryptocurrency miner based in the UK, is pleased to announce it will co-lead an investment in Luxor Technologies (“Luxor”), a hashrate management platform.

As part of the deal, Argo will invest $100,000 USD into Luxor. Luxor intends to use the capital to make several key engineering hires to strengthen the development of its hashrate management platform. Luxor, which supports over 28,000 miners globally, has mined over $45m USD in cryptocurrency since inception. With this seed funding round, Luxor will further build out its proof-of-work software infrastructure.

Proprietary technology developed by Luxor has the potential to supercharge returns for miners. Luxor’s Switch software product is a profit-switching algorithm that maximizes earnings by switching between blockchains and venues to maximize hashrate rewards. Luxor launched the product for the Equihash algorithm in mid-2020 and is planning the full launch of a SHA-256 best-price execution algorithm in 2021. Argo has been using Luxor’s profit-switching platform for the company’s Equihash hashrate since it was launched in 2020.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo Blockchain, said: “We are delighted to be a maiden investor in Luxor as it builds innovative and efficient services for cryptocurrency mining and hashrate products. Our investment reinforces Argo’s commitment to be at the forefront of technological advances in our sector.”

Ethan Vera, Co-Founder and CFO of Luxor, said: “Our team is thrilled to have Argo as an investor in this round. Our focus is on building valuable products for miners, and having one of the best-in-class miners co-lead our round is validation that our strategy is working. We are excited to fundamentally change the way in which hashrate is traded.”

For further information please contact:

Media Contacts:
Salamander Davoudi
[email protected]
Tel: +44 7957 549 906

Emma Valgimigli
[email protected]
Tel: +44 7727 180 873

About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB.

argoblockchain.com

See Argo's largest facility in Quebec:
https://youtu.be/LDWWaZ75Zbk

About Luxor Technologies

Luxor Technologies is a hashrate management platform that offers a wide range of hashrate based instruments such as mining pools and profit switching algorithms. Luxor is designing next-generation hashrate liquidation engines for miners. Luxor is also the developer of the leading mining data website, Hashrate Index.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODExODYzOSMzODk5MjQyIzUwMDA3NjY5NA
42bb165c-23ad-40f1-9e3a-1e462ea3a01e

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)