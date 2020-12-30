PR Newswire
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2020
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.
As per 30 December, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 31,371,055 shares of Series A and 423,980,013 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 73,769,056.3.
AB SKF does not hold any own shares.
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 CET on 30 December 2020.
For further information, please contact:
- OTCPK:SKFRY 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of OTCPK:SKFRY
- Peter Lynch Chart of OTCPK:SKFRY
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: [email protected]
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c3259943
The following files are available for download:
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf-301199256.html
SOURCE SKF