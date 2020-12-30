  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Air Lease Corporation CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Defense Outlook & Commercial Aerospace Forum

December 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:AL +0%


Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, will be speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Defense Outlook & Commercial Aerospace Forum on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. This speaking engagement will be held virtually and will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at [url="]www.airleasecorp.com[/url]. Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: [url="]2021+Defense+Outlook+%26amp%3B+Commercial+Aerospace+Forum[/url]. Please visit the website prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Any materials utilized for this speaking engagement will be posted 15 minutes prior to the speaking time.



About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)



ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at [url="]www.airleasecorp.com[/url]. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

