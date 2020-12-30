Bausch Health's DEXAVEN (Dexamethasone Phosphate) Receives New Indication In Poland To Treat Patients With SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced that the Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products in Poland has granted an additional new indication for DEXAVEN (dexamethasone phosphate) solution for injection, 4 mg/ml, for the treatment of COVID-19 in adult and adolescent patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who require oxygen therapy. DEXAVEN is a corticosteroid that reduces inflammation.

"We're pleased that Poland's Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products has approved DEXAVEN for the treatment of symptoms due to COVID-19, because now patients in Poland have another treatment option to fight this virus," said Thomas J. Appio, president, Bausch + Lomb/International, Bausch Health. "Bausch Health continues to evaluate our health care products and medicines around the world to determine if they may offer valuable treatment options for COVID-19, and we will continue to do what we can to assist in the global efforts to end the pandemic."

Dexamethasone-containing products in the United States are not approved as a treatment for COVID-19 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Patients should only use these products in accordance with their approved label and the directions of their doctor.

