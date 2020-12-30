Tarena Announces Appointment of Independent Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel to the Special Committee

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of professional education and K-12 education services in China, today announced that the special committee (the "Special Committee") of the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), formed to evaluate and consider the previously announced preliminary non-binding acquisition proposal letter dated December 8, 2020 (the "Proposal"), has retained Duff & Phelps, LLC as its independent financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as its U.S. legal counsel to assist it in this process.

The Board cautions the Company's shareholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the Proposal, or that the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of adult professional education and K-12 education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers K-12 education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

