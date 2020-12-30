CD Projekt SA CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against CD ProjektSA

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of the U.S. listed securities of CD Projekt S.A. (OTC: OTGLY, OTGLF) ("CD Projekt" or the "Company") who acquired their shares between January 16, 2020 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs;





as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game;





consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and





as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On December 18, 2020, Market Insider reported that "Sony announced on Friday that it was pulling [Cyberpunk 2077] from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds to players following a wave of complaints about the long-awaited title." The Market Insider report also quoted the Company's co-CEO stating during an analyst call that "[a]fter three delays, we were too focused on releasing the game," and "[w]e ignored signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.49 per ADR, or 15%, to close at $18.50 per ADR on December 18, 2020.

