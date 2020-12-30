  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Lleida.net's CEO rewards all the company's employees for their work during the pandemic

December 30, 2020 | About: XPAR:ALLLN -3.33% OTCPK:LLEIF +0%

PR Newswire

MADRID, Dec. 30, 2020

MADRID, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF), Sisco Sapena, has personally donated 750 euros to each of the company's employees in recognition of their work during 2020.

The reward, which Sapena has personally paid from its own funds, is extendable to the 100 people working in the company.

"The year 2020 has been a hard year for everyone, but it has also been a year of huge growth for Lleida.net, a growth that has been possible thanks to the work of our team, to which I am immensely grateful," explained Sapena.

"We are a 25 years old company, and we have grown, improved and given value to our shareholders, thanks to the work of our whole organisation, which will continue growing in 2021," he added.

Currently, a hundred people work at Lleida.net, whose staff has increased by more than 14 per cent this year.

In order to cover the demand for additional services as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, new teams have been incorporated to the company during 2020.

The departments that have grown the most are those of Information Technologies, ICX, customer service and compliance.

Lleida.net customer typology was significantly modified during the year, as a consequence of the health emergency situation by the pandemic.

In a new report, the company announced that from next year, at least 85 per cent of the world's contracts will be arranged online.

Lleida.net, which is listed in OTC in New York, in Euronext Growth in Paris and in BME Growth in Madrid, is the main European company in the digital signature industry.

It has 195 patents granted worldwide for its certified electronic notification and contracting methods.

At present, more than 50 countries on five continents have recognized the company's inventions, including the United States, the European Union, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Its electronic notification and contracting services are accepted as valid before the courts and public administrations of more than 75 countries.

The company's shares have risen, during this year, up to 940 per cent.

https://Lleida.net

Media Contact:

The Paloma Project
Media, [email protected]
+356 7946 7486

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lleidanets-ceo-rewards-all-the-companys-employees-for-their-work-during-the-pandemic-301199084.html

SOURCE Lleida.net


