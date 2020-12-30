  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
4 Tech Stocks Expanding Earnings

Intel makes the list

December 30, 2020 | About: EBIX +2.45% MEI +0.63% IRBT +0.49% INTC -1.19%

The following tech companies have grown their earnings per share over a five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of Dec. 30, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

Intel

Intel Corp.'s (INTC) earnings per share have grown 16.90% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 42.88% margin of safety at $47.07 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 9.23. The share price has been as high as $69.29 and as low as $43.61 in the last year; it is currently 32.07% below its 52-week high and 7.93% above its 52-week low.

The chipmaker has a market cap of $192 billion and an enterprise value of $211 billion.

e9aec660ce938a4d0c10c9914331eaa1.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.69% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.62% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%.

iRobot

The earnings per share of iRobot Corp. (IRBT) have climbed 21.20% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 44.16% margin of safety at $85.85 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 15.90. The share price has been as high as $98.55 and as low as $32.79 in the last year; it is currently 12.89% below its 52-week high and 161.82% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. consumer robot company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and an enterprise value of $2.12 billion.

1abae060c59459d2fe8853f44fea6c96.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 11.64% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Inc.'s (MEI) earnings per share have grown 2.9% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 61.37% margin of safety at $37.72 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $11. The share price has been as high as $41.7 and as low as $21.76 in the last year; it is currently 9.54% below its 52-week high and 73.35% above its 52-week low.

The company, which manufactures component and subsystem devices, has a market cap of $1.42 billion and an enterprise value of $1.55 billion.

303af18c0de770f70d324c116f0d3040.png

With a 2.46% stake, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.50% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.47%.

Ebix

The earnings per share of Ebix Inc. (EBIX) have grown 12.30% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 22.98% margin of safety at $37.10 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 12.05. The share price has been as high as $39.03 and as low as $3.75 in the last year; it is currently 4.94% below its 52-week high and 324% above its 52-week low.

The company, which provides enterprise cloud e-commerce solutions, has a market cap of $1.15 billion and an enterprise value of $1.81 billion.

78802d47294f2ebe08c30d01b9182294.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Royce's firm with 1.29% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Comments

