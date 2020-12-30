Boxlight's Clevertouch Gains Market Share in Australia

[url="]Boxlight+Corporation[/url] (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced over $1.75 million in Clevertouch orders were received during Q4 from ASI Solutions in Australia.ASI Solutions was recently revealed as the [url="]%231+Fastest+Growing+Private+Australian+Company+in+2020[/url] according to research by IBISWorld, noting how businesses have flourished despite the impacts of COVID-19. ASI Solutions made the list of [url="]IBISWorld%26rsquo%3Bs+2020+Top+500+Private+Companies[/url] for the very first time, taking the top spot for posting the largest revenue growth last year at 73.9%.“The success from the partnership between Clevertouch and ASI Solutions is staggering. Clevertouch began working exclusively with ASI Solutions in Australia about 18 months ago and has had significant success in the region, increasing market share from a rank outsider to the #1 spot for Interactive Flat Panel sales in 2H 2020,” said Mark Starkey, Boxlight President. “This coincides with ASI Solutions winning the award for the fastest growing privately owned business in Australia. When you take a great company like ASI Solutions and give them a first class IFPD solution like Clevertouch, the results are no coincidence. Our success in Australia in Q4 resulted in more than $1.75 million in orders placed for our Clevertouch solutions,” Starkey continued.Commenting on the win, Justin Lowe, Executive Director at ASI Solutions said, “Our growth has come from a combination of acquisitions and organic sales. Our partnership with Clevertouch over the past 18 months has been very strong, and we continue to see significant demand for the Clevertouch solutions across our market. We expect the strong demand to continue into 2021.”With further innovation planned for 2021, Boxlight’s Clevertouch brand is expected to retain the number one spot and further disrupt the interactive display market in the APAC region.ASI Solutions (ASI) was founded in 1985 and is a leading Australian privately owned ICT company. ASI Solutions is known for choosing [url="]innovative+technology+solutions[/url], which are matched to each client’s unique business needs, taking a solutions oriented approach and working to deliver ROI to each client.Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouchand Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com[/url] and Clevertouch, [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fclevertouch.com[/url].This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005048/en/