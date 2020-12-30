USANA BiOmega supplement is of-fish-ially ConsumerLab.com approved

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in cellular nutrition, has once again been recognized with a seal of approval by renowned, third-party assessor ConsumerLab.com—this time for its omega-3 supplement, BiOmega.

This ultrapure fish-oil supplement supports cardiovascular, immune, and joint health.*

To learn more about USANA and its award-winning supplements, please visit USANA.com.

"USANA's BiOmega supplement is an incredible product made to the highest of standards. We are so pleased to have our hard work validated by ConsumerLab.com," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "It is amazing to see our products continually receive seals of approval from ConsumerLab, and it's a point of pride for our customers to know they are taking the safest and best supplements available.

ConsumerLab.com is an independent tester of the quality, purity, and label accuracy of health and wellness products—each is put through strict testing. To be awarded this seal of approval, USANA BiOmega must contain 100% of the claimed amounts of EPA, DHA, total omega 3 fatty acids, total fatty acids or other fatty acids, and not exceed the greater of 150% of any of these amounts or 75 mg per serving above any of these amounts. USANA BiOmega also had to meet criteria for heavy metals and freshness.

"BiOmega is made with a concentrated dose of premium quality, purified fish oil to deliver a multitude of benefits for your daily wellness," says Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "But that's not all, it's a multitasking supplement that's fortified with vitamin D for even more support for your cells. And to make things even better, we've added a hint of lemon to make it the best-tasting fish oil supplement on the market." *

Along with USANA BiOmega, several other USANA supplements are certified by ConsumerLab.com, including CellSentials, CoQuinone 30, USANA Probiotic, Procosa, USANA Digestive Enzyme, and Visionex.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

