PR Newswire
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2020
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced earlier, Skanska has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for its 50 percent ownership stake in Elizabeth River Crossings HoldCo, LLC ("ERC") in Hampton Roads Metropolitan Area, Virginia, USA.The transaction has now closed, and payment is settled. The net amount after paid transaction costs and other items is about USD 620M, about SEK 5.1 billion, and will be recorded under Central stream in the fourth quarter of 2020.
For more information about Skanska's portfolio of public-private partnerships and this asset, including information about carrying amount see Note 20 B in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2019.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with OTCPK:SKBSY. Click here to check it out.
- OTCPK:SKBSY 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of OTCPK:SKBSY
- Peter Lynch Chart of OTCPK:SKBSY
CONTACT:
For further information please contact:
Pontus Winqvist, Managing Director, Asset Management, Skanska AB, tel +46-10 448 88 51
Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations & Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 31 34
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divestment-of-its-ownership-stake-in-the-elizabeth-river-crossings-in-virginia--usa--is-comp,c3263002
The following files are available for download:
20201230 US divestment Elizabeth River Crossings
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-divestment-of-its-ownership-stake-in-the-elizabeth-river-crossings-in-virginia-usa-is-completed-301199345.html
SOURCE Skanska