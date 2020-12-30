Therapeutic Solutions International Reports QuadraMuneâ„¢ Increases T Cell Immunity in Animal Studies

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), reported today new data demonstrating a two-week course of QuadraMune™ increased immunological parameters relevant to antiviral immunity.

In a series of experiments, the Company demonstrated that animals injected with a model antigen, keyhole limpet hemacyanin (KLH) possessed a significantly enhanced T cell response. The type of T cell response that was preferentially elicited in animals taking QuadraMune was associated with interferon gamma, a protein known to inhibit viral replication.

"Previously we have demonstrated that QuadraMune is associated with enhanced natural killer cells, which represent the innate arm of the immune system" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "The demonstration that the adaptive immune response is also enhanced by QuadraMune, provides further rationale for evaluation of this nutraceutical as a preventative for COVID-19."

The Company is currently running a clinical trial in health care workers using QuadraMune to prevent COVID-19 infection. More information on the clinical trial can be found on the Federal Clinical Trials registry as #NCT04421391.

"Although there are numerous nutraceutical products on the market that claim to boost immunity, I am extremely proud that we as a company are differentiating ourselves by conducting scientific experiments to objectively validate our approach" said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development.

"Our Company is based on utilizing the immune system to treat numerous chronic and degenerative conditions. Today's findings, that QuadraMune stimulates the Th1 arm of the immune system, suggests that QuadraMune may be useful for other conditions associated with immune dysregulation" said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "It is believed that Th1 immunity is useful not only in the treatment of viruses but also in eradication of cancer and intracellular bacterial."

