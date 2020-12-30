Chemed Corp (CHE) president and CEO Kevin J Mcnamara Sold $1.3 million of Shares

president and CEO of Chemed Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin J Mcnamara (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of CHE on 12/29/2020 at an average price of $525.5 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Chemed Corp through its subsidiaries, provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers and also plumbing and drain cleaning services. Chemed Corp has a market cap of $8.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $532.000000 with a P/E ratio of 32.26 and P/S ratio of 4.24. The dividend yield of Chemed Corp stocks is 0.25%. Chemed Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Chemed Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Donald E Saunders sold 510 shares of CHE stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $526.45. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

vice president and controller Michael D Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of CHE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $520. The price of the stock has increased by 2.31% since.

