Lam Research Corp (LRCX) President and CEO Timothy Archer Sold $7.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Lam Research Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy Archer (insider trades) sold 15,793 shares of LRCX on 12/29/2020 at an average price of $475.66 a share. The total sale was $7.5 million.

Lam Research Corp functions in the semiconductor industry. It develops and sells semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Lam Research Corp has a market cap of $69.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $484.050000 with a P/E ratio of 27.46 and P/S ratio of 6.47. The dividend yield of Lam Research Corp stocks is 1.02%. Lam Research Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 21.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Lam Research Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Timothy Archer sold 16,381 shares of LRCX stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $479.43. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of LRCX stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $469.12. The price of the stock has increased by 3.18% since.

Senior Vice President Vahid Vahedi sold 2,770 shares of LRCX stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $466.35. The price of the stock has increased by 3.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LRCX, click here