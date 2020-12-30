  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Graco Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

December 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:GGG +0.52%


Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) announced today that it will release its Fourth Quarter 2020earnings after the New York Stock Exchange closes Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. A full text copy of the earnings announcement will be available on the Company’s website at [url="]www.graco.com[/url]. Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.



A real-time listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast by Nasdaq. Individuals can access the call and view the slides on the Company’s website at [url="]www.graco.com[/url]. Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live conference call to install any necessary audio software.



For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available soon after the conference call at Graco’s website, or by telephone beginning at approximately 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056, Conference ID # 5162659, if calling within the U.S. or Canada. The dial-in number for international participants is 404-537-3406, with the same Conference ID #. The replay by telephone will be available through 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.



ABOUT GRACO



Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at [url="]www.graco.com[/url].

