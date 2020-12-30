  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ABX Air Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement

December 30, 2020 | About: NAS:ATSG +0.59%


Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) said today that pilot employees of its ABX Air, Inc. subsidiary have voted in favor of an amendment to their Collective Bargaining Agreement with ABX Air.



ABX Air’s pilots are represented by the Airline Professionals Association of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 1224 (IBT).



“This affirmative vote demonstrates a renewed sense of unity at ABX Air, paving the way for us to work together toward our shared goals of growth and superior customer service,” ABX Air President David Soaper said. “I want to express my appreciation to the leadership and members of Local 1224 for their endorsement of this amended agreement. It represents a crucial step as we pursue future growth opportunities for our airline.”



The amended agreement will become effective January 1, 2021, and amendable six years thereafter. Terms of the amended agreement were not disclosed by ABX Air.



About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)



ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see [url="]www.atsginc.com[/url].

