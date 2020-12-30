SNANF INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against Sona Nanotech Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Sona Nanotech Inc. ("Sona" or the "Company") (OTC BB: SNANF) from July 2, 2020 through November 25, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:(1) it was unreasonable for Sona to represent that it could receive results from field studies of its COVID-19 antigen test within a month; (2) Sona's positive statements about its COVID-19 antigen test were unfounded as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would deprioritize emergency use authorization approval of Sona's antigen test finding it did not meet "the public health need" criterion; (3) it was unreasonable for Sona to believe that data gathered over such a short period of time would be sufficient for approval of its antigen test by either the FDA or Health Canada; (4) Sona would have to withdraw its submission for Interim Order authorization from Health Canada for the marketing of its COVID-19 antigen test as it lacked sufficient clinical data to support approval; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On August 6, 2020 Sona published a press release providing an update on the status of its COVID-19 antigen test and stating there would be a delay in results. On this news, shares of Sona fell $3.09 per share, or over 34%, to close at $5.91 per share on August 6, 2020.

On October 29, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that the FDA deprioritized its EUA review of Sona's COVID-19 antigen test. On this news, shares of Sona fell $2.77 per share, or over 48% to close at $3.00 per share on October 29, 2020, damaging investors.

Then, on November 25, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it withdrew its application of IO authorization form Health Canada for its COVID-19d antigen test.

On this news, shares of Sona fell $1.56 per share, or over 67%, to close at $0.74 per share on November 25, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 16, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

