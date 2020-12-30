  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

December 30, 2020 | About: NAS:VTAQU +0.29%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"), and began trading under the ticker symbol "VTAQU" on December 24, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.0001, one right and one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-twentieth (1/20) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one-half of one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, rights and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "VTAQ," "VTAQR" and "VTAQW," respectively.

Chardan acted as sole book-running manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 23, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. may pursue an initial business combination in any region or sector, it intends to focus our efforts on businesses in North America within the hospitality, leisure, travel and dining sectors with an emphasis on consumer branded businesses that have attractive growth characteristics. In addition, Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. intends to pursue technology companies operating in these sectors, such as business and consumer services and infrastructure.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Ed Scheetz
Chairman and CEO, Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ventoux-ccm-acquisition-corp-announces-closing-of-150-million-initial-public-offering-301199439.html

SOURCE Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)