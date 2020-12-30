  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Scripps completes sale of WPIX

December 30, 2020 | About: NAS:SSP +1.6% NAS:NXST +1.48%

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Dec. 30, 2020

CINCINNATI, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) closed today on the sale of WPIX to Mission Broadcasting Inc.

New Scripps Logo (PRNewsfoto/The E.W. Scripps Company)

Scripps purchased WPIX as part of its acquisition of eight television stations in seven markets from Nexstar. Those stations were being divested in connection with Nexstar Media Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ: NXST) acquisition of Tribune Media in September 2019.

In its purchase agreement with Nexstar, Scripps granted Nexstar the option to buy back WPIX. The option was exercisable from March 31, 2020, through the end of 2021. Nexstar assigned its option to Mission Broadcasting, and Mission has exercised the option.

The company intends to use cash from the sale to help finance the acquisition of ION Media, Scripps Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Lisa Knutson said. That deal is expected to close in early 2021.

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is one of the nation's leading media companies, focused on creating a better-informed world through a portfolio of news, information and entertainment brands. Committed to serving local audiences through objective journalism, Scripps operates 60 local TV stations in 41 markets. It is creating a national TV networks business that will include ION Media's entertainment programming, Newsy's straightforward headline and documentary news content and the five popular Katz broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-completes-sale-of-wpix-301199411.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)