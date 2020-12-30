  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc (CDAY) EVP, Chief Customer Officer Christopher R Armstrong Sold $3.4 million of Shares

December 30, 2020 | About: CDAY -1.55%

EVP, Chief Customer Officer of Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher R Armstrong (insider trades) sold 32,024 shares of CDAY on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $107.72 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a market cap of $15.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $105.400000 with a P/E ratio of 1317.50 and P/S ratio of 18.80.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Customer Officer Christopher R Armstrong sold 32,024 shares of CDAY stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $107.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.15% since.
  • President and COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of CDAY stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $97.86. The price of the stock has increased by 7.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CDAY, click here

.

