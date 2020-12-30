Intuit Inc (INTU) EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. Kerry J Mclean Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. of Intuit Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kerry J Mclean (insider trades) sold 4,093 shares of INTU on 12/29/2020 at an average price of $378.56 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Intuit Inc creates business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals. The company's products and services include QuickBooks and TurboTax. Intuit Inc has a market cap of $102.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $375.550000 with a P/E ratio of 50.41 and P/S ratio of 12.66. The dividend yield of Intuit Inc stocks is 0.58%. Intuit Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intuit Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

